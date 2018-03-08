NBC12 to host 'Digital Dialogue' on car seat safety

During NBC12's "Digital Dialogue," you'll be able to ask your own questions on Facebook Live or just observe the conversation on the NBC12 news app as well as our channels on Roku and Amazon Fire. (Source: NBC12)

While many car manufacturers recommend children remain in rear-facing seats until they are 2-years-old, there is currently no law stating this in Virginia.

That, however, is about to change.

The General Assembly passed a bill recently that toughens and updates the state's car seat and booster seat laws.

House Bill 708 requires child safety seats remain rear facing until the age of 2, or until the child reaches the minimum weight limit for a forward-facing child restraint device as prescribed by the manufacturer of the device.

If Gov. Ralph Northam signs the bill, it will go into effect July 1, 2019.

During our "Digital Dialogue," our panel will talk about what the changes mean for parents, and help clear up any confusion.

We'll also discuss the role safety plays in this decision, as well as a live demonstration with a car safety seat.

Our panel will be:

Martha Meade , a manager of public and government affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. AAA is a nonprofit member service organization with over 58 million members in the US and Canada. AAA provides services including roadside assistance.

, a manager of public and government affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. AAA is a nonprofit member service organization with over 58 million members in the US and Canada. AAA provides services including roadside assistance. Corri C. Miller-Hobbs , RN, BSN, CPN, CPST, program coordinator Safe Kids VA, a global organization dedicated to preventing injuries in children. She’s a certified Pediatric Nurse and Child Passenger Safety Technician. She’s also a member of the American Nurses Association and American Association of Critical Care Nurses.

, RN, BSN, CPN, CPST, program coordinator Safe Kids VA, a global organization dedicated to preventing injuries in children. She’s a certified Pediatric Nurse and Child Passenger Safety Technician. She’s also a member of the American Nurses Association and American Association of Critical Care Nurses. Chief Deputy Lee Bailey of the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office. He’s also a certified Passenger Safety Technician.

of the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office. He’s also a certified Passenger Safety Technician. Del. Eileen Filler-Corn (D-District 41): Sponsored House Bill 708 that requires safety seats remain rear facing until a child reaches the age of two, or the child reaches the minimum weight limit for a forward-facing child restraint device as prescribed by the manufacturer of the device.

