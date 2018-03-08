Capitol Police introduce new K-9

Varina beat Wakefield 64-60 in a back-and-forth match-up at the Siegel Center on Thursday to win the Class 5 State Championship.More >>
Cosby High School's girls basketball pulled off an overtime win against Langley High School on Thursday night to win the Virginia High School League 6A Basketball Championship.More >>
A Colonial Heights man is picking up the pieces after losing almost everything he owns in a house fire last Friday.More >>
March came in like a lion over the Eastern United States with a powerful storm that wreaked havoc from the Mid-Atlantic states up through New England.More >>
Major carriers are stepping up and offering protection plans against spam, scam and robocalls coming through on your smart phone, but how effective are these plans, and are they even worth it?More >>
First cousins share only about 12.5 percent of their DNA, and it’s estimated that 4 to 7 percent of children born to them are likely to have birth defects.More >>
The South Korean delegation was at the White House to tell officials about the country's recent talks with North Korea.More >>
A local family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old girl who died unexpectedly just a few days ago. Janiyah Taylor passed away Monday morning in her sleep.More >>
The family says it wasn’t until they sat down for a serving that they noticed the cereal had a “best by” date of 1997.More >>
Just seven days after Aynor Middle School student Taylor Ibarra committed suicide, another young teen attending the same school attempted to do the same thing.More >>
A Facebook post documenting a classic 42-year-old message in the bottle from the Upstate is going viral.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
A Huffman High School student is in custody in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Courtlin Arrington inside the east Birmingham school. Police have not identified the student but issued this statement Thursday morning: "Detectives of the Birmingham Police Department have been working through the night reviewing evidence, video and statements on the tragic incident that took place at Huffman High School yesterday.More >>
Some Emperor penguins took up interest a camera when Eddie Gault, an Australian Antarctic expeditioner, left it on the ice.More >>
Coca-Cola is planning to launch its first alcoholic drink.More >>
