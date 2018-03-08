Capitol Police introduce new K-9

Denis is the newest K-9 with the Capitol Police. (Source: NBC12)

Capitol Police introduced its new K-9 officer on Thursday - a 2-year-old dog from Brazil named Denis (pronounced Denny).

Denis is replacing Atos, who is retiring at 9-years-old.Police say the biggest hurdle for Denis right now is to get used to people, but he'll be learning from Atos.

They have the same handler and will be spending lots of time off together.

Here's our intro to Denis:

