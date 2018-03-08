Thieves could be taking advantage of subscriptions to rip off victims

If you have Netflix, or Spotify, or another subscription, you'll want to keep a very close eye on those charges on your credit card bill.

Now, thieves are taking advantage of your subscription to rip off victims.

Researchers with ACI Worldwide, a payment systems company, say thieves are now using stolen card numbers to open up subscription accounts. They do this because they know many of us would not question one of those charges because we do subscribe.

The thieves profit from this scam in a few different ways. First, they can sell those subscription accounts on the dark web. But they also use that subscription to test that stolen card. If they see you have not spotted the fraud and closed the card account after a month or two, that's when they hit it with a big purchase.

Check every charge on your credit card bill, and pay close attention to subscriptions.

Make sure you are just getting charged once per month for the services you signed up for.

If you do spot fraud, call your lender right away to report it and request a free copy of your credit report at Annual Credit Report to check for other phony accounts in your name.

