UVA rolls over Louisville in ACC tournament

The University of Virginia men's basketball team rolled over the Louisville Cardinals on Thursday to advance to the ACC semifinals on Friday.

UVA was led by Kyle Guy's 19 points. Four other Cavaliers also had double-digit points.

Virginia opened a 17-point lead late in the first half and was still up 13 before the Cardinals went on an 11-2 spurt to trim the deficit to 56-52 with 8:55 remaining.

But reserve forward Mamadi Diakite scored six straight Cavaliers points inside, putting in his own airball after it slipped out of Louisville's grasp, and Virginia regained control.

UVA - the No. 1 team in the country - will now face Clemson at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

