Highland Springs player to play basketball in Arizona

A Highland Springs boy's basketball player signed a letter of intent on Thursday.

Nathaniel Pollard, a Henrico native, will be playing basketball at Eastern Arizona College.

Highland Springs is currently ranked no. 74 in Virginia, and this year's record is 13-13.

The team was the Region 5B runners-up and the Springers saw their season end on Tuesday in the state semifinals.

