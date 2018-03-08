Highland Springs player to play basketball in Arizona - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Highland Springs player to play basketball in Arizona

Nathaniel Pollard (Source: Highland Springs High Shool) Nathaniel Pollard (Source: Highland Springs High Shool)
HIGHLAND SPRINGS, VA (WWBT) -

A Highland Springs boy's basketball player signed a letter of intent on Thursday.

Nathaniel Pollard, a Henrico native, will be playing basketball at Eastern Arizona College. 

Highland Springs is currently ranked no. 74 in Virginia, and this year's record is 13-13. 

The team was the Region 5B runners-up and the Springers saw their season end on Tuesday in the state semifinals. 

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly