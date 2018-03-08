Highland Springs player to play basketball in Arizona

A Highland Springs boy's basketball player signed a letter of intent on Thursday.
Nathaniel Pollard, a Henrico native, will be playing basketball at Eastern Arizona College.
Highland Springs is currently ranked no. 74 in Virginia, and this year's record is 13-13.
The team was the Region 5B runners-up and the Springers saw their season end on Tuesday in the state semifinals.
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.
5710 Midlothian Turnpike
Richmond, VA 23225
(804) 230-1212
publicfile@nbc12.com
(804) 230-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.