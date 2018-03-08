Spiders top Duquesne in A-10 tournament, face No. 2 seed in quar - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Spiders top Duquesne in A-10 tournament, face No. 2 seed in quarterfinals

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWBT) -

The University of Richmond men's basketball team beat Duquesne University Thursday night in the Atlantic 10 Tournament.

Gilyard finished with 20 points in the game. Spiders 81, Duquesne 68.

The Spiders will now take on No. 2 seed St. Bonaventure on Friday in the quarterfinals. 

