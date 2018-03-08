Spiders top Duquesne in A-10 tournament, face No. 2 seed in quarterfinals

The University of Richmond men's basketball team beat Duquesne University Thursday night in the Atlantic 10 Tournament.

Gilyard finished with 20 points in the game. Spiders 81, Duquesne 68.

The Spiders will now take on No. 2 seed St. Bonaventure on Friday in the quarterfinals.

1st half insta-highlight: @SpiderMBB leads Duquesne 41-33. Jacob Gilyard with 11 points. Khwan Fore with a thunderous dunk early in these highlights. @NBC12 @A10MBB pic.twitter.com/iPvhGJvVb3 — Marc Davis (@marcdavissports) March 9, 2018

