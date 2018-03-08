Spiders to take on Duquesne in A-10 tournament

The University of Richmond men's basketball team tips off against Duquesne University at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Atlantic 10 Tournament.

The Spiders (11-19, 9-9 in the A-10) are a No. 7 see while the Dukes (16-15, 7-11) are a No. 10 seed.

The winner will take on No. 2 seed St. Bonaventure on Friday in the quarterfinals.

