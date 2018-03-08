State passes bill requiring city leaders to create plan to fund school renovation

A bill requiring Richmond city leaders to come up with a plan to fully fund the renovation of all city schools has passed the General Assembly.

Now, the governor must sign the measure for it to become law.

Richmond voters already passed the measure, which forces the mayor to come up with a funding plan, without raising taxes. If he cannot do it, the mayor would have to make that publically known.

Now, state legislators have officially passed the bill.

The mayor and city council recently pushed through a meals tax hike to help secure a loan of $150 million, which will go toward phase one of renovations and building of new schools.

The city still needs to find potentially hundreds of millions more in order to fix all school facilities.

