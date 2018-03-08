New Richmond superintendent to hold town hall meeting

The new Richmond Public Schools superintendent is inviting the public to speak with him on what works within the school system and what needs work.

The event is called Community Conversations with Kamras and will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Blackwell Elementary School, located at 300 East 15th Street.

Jason Kamras was sworn in as the superintendent on Feb. 1. On Feb. 5, he released his 100-day plan that focuses on "three core education values: engagement, equity, and excellence."

As a part of his plan, he said he intends to listen and learn from families and the community by holding meetings with students, staff, and school board members, as well as town hall meetings.

He previously served as the Chief of the Office of Equity for Public Schools in Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12