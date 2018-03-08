Swiss, Qatar criminal justice officials step up cooperation

BERN, Switzerland (AP) - Authorities say that Switzerland and Qatar will increase cooperation in criminal investigations.
Switzerland's federal justice department says that "these efforts are also in the interests of a clean Swiss financial center."
The federal office said Thursday that it hosted Qatar's attorney general, Ali Bin Fetais Al Marri, this week to sign a working agreement on mutual assistance, including direct contact in future cases between justice officials in the two countries.
Since 2014, Swiss prosecutors have investigated suspected money laundering linked to FIFA's World Cup bidding process that led to Qatar being picked to host the tournament in 2022 and Russia in 2018.
A spinoff from the FIFA case saw Swiss prosecutors open criminal proceedings last year against Qatari soccer and television executive Nasser al-Khelaifi for suspected bribery. He denies wrongdoing.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
President Donald Trump plans to meet with video game industry representatives as he considers various responses to gun violence after the Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to meet with video game industry representatives as he considers various responses to gun violence after the Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead.More >>
The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New EnglandMore >>
The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New EnglandMore >>
Parkland's historians and city officials are aiming to save mementos left at the vast makeshift shrines in the aftermath of a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 peopleMore >>
Parkland's historians and city officials are aiming to save mementos left at the vast makeshift shrines in the aftermath of a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 peopleMore >>
A man who is charged with stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar will be released on his own recognizanceMore >>
A man who is charged with stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar will be released on his own recognizanceMore >>
West Virginia teachers returned to work as schools reopened Wednesday, still ecstatic at winning a sizeable pay increase through a massive mobilization that didn't back down when leaders offered less than what they wantedMore >>
West Virginia teachers returned to work as schools reopened Wednesday, still ecstatic at winning a sizeable pay increase through a massive mobilization that didn't back down when leaders offered less than what they wantedMore >>
Top economic adviser Gary Cohn is leaving the White House after breaking with President Donald Trump on trade policyMore >>
Top economic adviser Gary Cohn is leaving the White House after breaking with President Donald Trump on trade policyMore >>
Washington became the latest in a handful of states to ban trigger devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidlyMore >>
Washington became the latest in a handful of states to ban trigger devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidlyMore >>
A northern Virginia man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated and possessing marijuana after a police pursuit in which he ended up running over himself with his carMore >>
A northern Virginia man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated and possessing marijuana after a police pursuit in which he ended up running over himself with his carMore >>
Trump praises Sweden as a close ally, says he has been proven right in his criticism of the country's immigration policiesMore >>
Trump praises Sweden as a close ally, says he has been proven right in his criticism of the country's immigration policiesMore >>