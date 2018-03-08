GRTC to provide express service to Kings Dominion

A look at the highlights and other moments from Oscar night

The Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC) announced on Thursday that it will begin express service to Kings Dominion this spring.

The service will begin on Saturday, March 24 to coincide with the opening of the park. In the past, the service started on Memorial Day weekend, but the company started the service earlier due to high demand.

From March 24 to Memorial Day weekend, GRTC will operate on a weekend service to Kings Dominion. The additional service will continue through the summer to Labor Day weekend. The company will also provide fall service on Saturdays and Sundays through Halloween Haunt.

Passengers can board the 102x Kings Dominion Express at Southside Plaza and at 11th and Broad Street in downtown Richmond.

"The 102x bus also services all westbound stops along GRTC's temporary construction detour on Grace Street between 7th and Belvidere streets for express service directly to Kings Dominion," GRTC said in an email.

The fare is only $5 a trip and $3 for Kings Dominion employees.

Here is the route schedule through June 2018:

