VCU leads Dayton at halftime

The VCU men's basketball is leading Dayton at halftime on Thursday in the Atlantic 10 tournament.
Halftime- #VCU 38, Dayton 33. @NBC12— Marc Davis (@marcdavissports) March 8, 2018
1st half insta-highlight: VCU 38, Dayton 33. @NBC12 @VCU_Hoops pic.twitter.com/ILPENQpzss— Marc Davis (@marcdavissports) March 8, 2018
The Rams (17-14) are a No. 8 seed while the Flyers (14-16) are a No. 9 seed.
The winner will face No. 1 seed Rhode Island at noon Friday.
NBC12's Marc Davis is in Washington, D.C., for the tournament and will have updates throughout the afternoon.
