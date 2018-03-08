VCU pulls away from Dayton in A-10 tournament

The VCU men's basketball team had a late second-half run to defeat the Dayton Flyers 77-72 in the Atlantic 10 tournament on Thursday.

After falling behind 70-68, the Rams scored 7 straight points to pull ahead 75-70 as time ticked down.

The Rams (18-14) will now move on to face No. 1 seed Rhode Island at noon Friday.

NBC12's Marc Davis was at the game in Washington, D.C., and will have highlights coming up on 12News.

