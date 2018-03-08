Teenage firefighter battles cancer, asks for t-shirts

A look at the highlights and other moments from Oscar night

A look at the highlights and other moments from Oscar night

A woman got a bad haircut, and the photo that followed is getting a lot of attention on social media

A woman got a bad haircut, and the photo that followed is getting a lot of attention on social media

A teenage firefighter battling cancer is asking for help from other firefighters.

Timothy Richardson, a 16-year-old high school junior from New York, is a part of the Hy-View Fire Company's Explorer program and was just diagnosed with t-cell leukemia, according to WGRZ.

Click here for more updates on Timothy's condition.

He's had the dream to become a firefighter his entire life.

While he is in the hospital, he wants to be able to wear a different fire company's shirt every day he is there. Some fire companies have answered the call, but he is hoping to get more shirts or patches from other members of the brotherhood willing to answer the call.

The items can be sent here:

TIMMY RICHARDSON

JOHN R. OISHEI CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL

818 ELLICOTT ST

BUFFALO NY 14203

ATT: J 12 SOUTH

ROOM 1210

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12