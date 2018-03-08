Teenage firefighter battles cancer, asks for t-shirts - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Teenage firefighter battles cancer, asks for t-shirts

Timothy Richardson (Source: Timmy's Battle on Facebook) Timothy Richardson (Source: Timmy's Battle on Facebook)
BUFFALO, NY (WWBT) -

A teenage firefighter battling cancer is asking for help from other firefighters.

Timothy Richardson, a 16-year-old high school junior from New York, is a part of the Hy-View Fire Company's Explorer program and was just diagnosed with t-cell leukemia, according to WGRZ.

  • Click here for more updates on Timothy's condition.

He's had the dream to become a firefighter his entire life.

While he is in the hospital, he wants to be able to wear a different fire company's shirt every day he is there. Some fire companies have answered the call, but he is hoping to get more shirts or patches from other members of the brotherhood willing to answer the call.

The items can be sent here:

TIMMY RICHARDSON 
JOHN R. OISHEI CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL
818 ELLICOTT ST 
BUFFALO NY 14203
ATT: J 12 SOUTH
ROOM 1210

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly