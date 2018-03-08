U of Richmond librarian receives inclusive instruction grant

Lucretia McCulley, center, has worked at the University of Richmond since 1987 and will research inclusive teaching methods. (Source: University of Richmond)

A University of Richmond librarian has received a grant to research inclusive teaching methods.

Lucretia McCulley, head of scholarly communications at Boatwright Memorial Library, is one of 12 librarians from six colleges who is a member of the Inclusive Library Instruction Working Group.

The $33,000 grant is to help librarians develop methods to better serve students with diverse racial backgrounds, sexual orientation and gender identities to be used in academic libraries.

McCulley has worked at the University of Richmond since 1987.

