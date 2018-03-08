Chesterfield schools works to create a 'safe space' for students

Chesterfield County Public Schools will set up a safe space "to provide equity among schools." This is in response to the "National School Walkout" scheduled for March 14, which is being held after 17 teachers and students lost their lives in a school shooting in Parkland, Fla.

School officials say they will set up a safe, supervised located at the county's middle and high schools where students can "have a student-led memorial service honoring those who lost their lives in the Florida shooting" or "have a student-led assembly about the importance of school safety."

Officials will not be sharing the location due to security reasons, but administrative staff will supervise the areas. School authorities have also asked Chesterfield police for help.

"School Board Policy 6100-R prohibits employees from engaging in political activities during school time, so staff members will remain in a supervisory role and not participate in the event," said Chesterfield County Public Schools.

Members of the community, including parents, will not be allowed to participate in any school walkout activity on school property due to safety concerns.

Students who decide to participate will not receive any disciplinary action, but officials say the students will receive an unexcused absence from class.

Chesterfield County Public Schools says it is working to create a safe learning environment for students and staff.

