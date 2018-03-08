High school robotics competition held at Deep Run

A robotics competition will be held at Deep Run this weekend. (Source: Henrico Schools)

Hundreds of young scientists and inventors will put their creations to the test Saturday and Sunday.

The FIRST Chesapeake District robotics competition is being held at Deep Run High School in Glen Allen each day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

More than 30 teams from Virginia, Maryland and Washington, DC, will be on hand with the winners advancing to a championship competition at the University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center from March 29-31.

Winners there will advance to the world championship in Detroit.

FIRST, which is an acronym meaning For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, developed a video game-style competition called Power Up.

Each team must build a 120-pound robot to compete in the event.

