Second teen charged with murder after double shooting in Mosby Court

Two teens are now facing murder charges after two people were shot last week in Mosby Court.

The first suspect, 17-year-old De-Jore L. Cook of Richmond, was arrested late Monday.

The second suspect, 17-year-old Deemoni L. Parson of Richmond, was arrested Thursday.

Both are charged with first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, robbery, and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the March 7 shooting.

Around 10:25 p.m., officers were called to the 1900 block of Raven Street and found two 17-year-old victims with gunshot wounds.

One of those victims died Friday evening. The other victim's injuries were not life threatening.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

