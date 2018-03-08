Double shooting in Richmond leaves one with life-threatening inj - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Double shooting in Richmond leaves one with life-threatening injuries

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Richmond police are investigating a double shooting that happened Wednesday night in Mosby Court.

Shortly before 10 p.m., officers found two victims with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims is expected to recover, but the other has life-threatening injuries.

Police do not have any suspects or a motive at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

