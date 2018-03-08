Double shooting in Richmond leaves one with life-threatening injuries

Police do not have any suspects or a motive at this time.More >>
A Richmond mother calls 12 On Your Side, saying her house is being taken over by rats and it's putting her six children's health at risk. Zakiyyah Dixon says her landlord isn't doing enough to fix it.More >>
Officers were called to the 2100 block of Lumkin Avenue around 6:36 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of a person down.More >>
The National Kidney Foundation will honor four truly inspirational Virginians who have helped to save lives.More >>
A woman says a Richmond Public Schools employee showed her 8th grade son and three other kids a homemade sex tape on his cell phone, but the employee has not been charged with a crime.More >>
