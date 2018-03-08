17-year-old faces murder charge in double shooting in Mosby Court

A 17-year-old male was arrested late Monday and charged with first-degree murder after two people were shot last week in Mosby Court.

De-Jore L. Cook of Richmond also faces charges of aggravated malicious wounding, robbery, and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the March 7 incident.

Around 10:25 p.m., officers were called to the 1900 block of Raven Street and found two 17-year-old victims with gunshot wounds.

One of those victims died Friday evening.

The other victim's injuries were not life threatening.

Cook was arrested March 12 by the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

