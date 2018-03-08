Chesterfield County cheerleaders among thousands warned of mumps

Tens of thousands of people who attended a national cheerleading competiton have been told to look out for signs of the mumps after an infected person attended the championship last month.

Tens of thousands of people who attended a national cheerleading competiton have been told to look out for signs of the mumps after an infected person attended the championship last month.

Tens of thousands of people who attended a national cheerleading competiton have been told to look out for signs of the mumps after an infected person attended the championship last month. (Source: Pixabay)

Tens of thousands of people who attended a national cheerleading competiton have been told to look out for signs of the mumps after an infected person attended the championship last month. (Source: Pixabay)

Tens of thousands may have been exposed to mumps at cheerleading meet

Tens of thousands may have been exposed to mumps at cheerleading meet

Some cheerleaders from Chesterfield County are among the thousands nationwide who were warned about mumps after a competition in Texas.

Health officials warned two Midlothian cheerleading groups they may have been exposed to the disease.

It usually takes about two weeks for symptoms of mumps to develop, so it’s possible the girls may not be aware they have it.

Mumps is an infection from a virus that can be spread through the air or direct contact, similar to the flu.

Texas health officials say about 25,000 people from 39 states and nine countries may have been exposed after someone with the mumps attended the competition in Dallas.

Midlo Vengeance and Midlo Super Seniors were part of that competition.

So far no one at the competition has reported developing the mumps. Texas Department of State Health Services sent letters to everyone who attended the competition to alert them to the disease.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12