Marrow just misses triple-double; Hampton beats Florida A&M

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Jermaine Marrow had 15 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to help top-seeded Hampton beat No. 9 seed Florida A&M 75-71 on Wednesday night in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal.
Hampton (19-14) moves on to a Friday semifinal and will face the winner of Thursday's North Carolina A&T-Norfolk State game.
Malique Trent-Street made three 3-pointers and scored 22 points to lead the Pirates. Trent-Street scored Hampton's first 11 points of the second half to stretch its lead to 47-34. Akim Mitchell and Charles Wilson-Fisher chipped in 12 points apiece for Hampton.
Desmond Williams led Florida A&M (9-26) with 27 points and eight rebounds.
Marcus Barham made four free throws and Elijah Mayes a layup during a 6-2 spurt that pulled the Rattlers to 72-71 with 36 seconds remaining, but Marrow made three free throws to end it.
Both teams made six 3-pointers and 15 free throws, and shot 41 percent overall.
