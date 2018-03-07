Missing teen with health concerns found safe

A 15-year-old girl missing since March 1 has been found safe.

Albemarle County Police say Haley Roach was located in Rockingham County. Roach reportedly needed medication for health concerns.

"We would like to thank the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office, and the Albemarle County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team for help in this effort to find Haley...We'd also like to thank the public for its support in getting out the word and providing tips," posted the Albemarle County Police Department to their Facebook page.

