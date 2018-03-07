Missing teen with health concerns found safe - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Missing teen with health concerns found safe

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Connect
Haley Roach (Source: Albermarle Police) Haley Roach (Source: Albermarle Police)
ALBEMARLE, VA (WWBT) -

A 15-year-old girl missing since March 1 has been found safe.

Albemarle County Police say Haley Roach was located in Rockingham County. Roach reportedly needed medication for health concerns.

"We would like to thank the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office, and the Albemarle County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team for help in this effort to find Haley...We'd also like to thank the public for its support in getting out the word and providing tips," posted the Albemarle County Police Department to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Latest news from NBC12.comNEWSMore>>

  • Gun legislation passes Florida House, goes to governor

    Gun legislation passes Florida House, goes to governor

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 11:12 AM EST2018-03-07 16:12:01 GMT
    Thursday, March 8 2018 1:06 AM EST2018-03-08 06:06:51 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz is in Broward County, FL, jail, accused of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, FL. (Source: Broward County Sheriff)Nikolas Cruz is in Broward County, FL, jail, accused of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, FL. (Source: Broward County Sheriff)

    A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he had been living with after his mother died late last year.

    More >>

    A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he had been living with after his mother died late last year.

    More >>

  • Chester woman adopts abandoned dog left tied to a tree

    Chester woman adopts abandoned dog left tied to a tree

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 11:51 PM EST2018-03-08 04:51:06 GMT

    An abandoned dog now has a forever home after he was found tied to a tree in the middle of the woods in Prince George. 

    More >>

    An abandoned dog now has a forever home after he was found tied to a tree in the middle of the woods in Prince George. 

    More >>

  • 'We ain't done!' Irish rally stuns VaTech at ACC tourney

    'We ain't done!' Irish rally stuns VaTech at ACC tourney

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 11:47 PM EST2018-03-08 04:47:16 GMT
    Source: NBC12Source: NBC12

    Bonzie Colson banked in a go-ahead, 3-point heave that barely beat the shot clock with two minutes remaining, and Notre Dame rallied from 21 down in the second half to stun Virginia Tech 71-65 on Wednesday night at...

    More >>

    Bonzie Colson banked in a go-ahead, 3-point heave that barely beat the shot clock with two minutes remaining, and Notre Dame rallied from 21 down in the second half to stun Virginia Tech 71-65 on Wednesday night at the...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly