Missing teen reportedly has health concerns, needs medication

Albemarle County Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl last seen on March 1.

Haley Roach was last seen by family in the 7000 block of Secretary Sands Road. Haley reportedly needs medication for health concerns.

Roach is five-feet-six-inches tall, about 115 pounds, has hazel eyes and brown hair. She was last seen "wearing an orange and brown hoodie with a Browning symbol, 'skinny jeans' or sweat pants, and black & white low top Converse tennis shoes."

If you see her, call Albemarle County Police at 434-296-5807.

