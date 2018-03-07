RESTAURANT REPORT: Employees not washing hands, food residue on clean dishes

Inspectors found several violations at a steak house and a fast food restaurant in this Restaurant Report.

Both restaurants were written up for employees not washing their hands before touching food and for dishes still having food residue on them after they were cleaned.

The first was Texas Roadhouse at 10075 Jeb Stuart Parkway in Henrico. It had four priority violations, plus three priority foundation, and five core violations.

The report says employees failed to wash their hands before food preparation, a unit wasn't keeping steak, chicken, and ground beef cold enough, some ice cream had to be thrown away and several dishes and utensil on the line were dirty.

Four violations were corrected during the inspection. When the inspector returned two days later, five violations were repeated. Employees again did not wash their hands before food prep, and a unit wasn't keeping foods cold enough. The inspector went back again a month later. Everything was corrected and Texas Roadhouse's annual permit was renewed.

McDonald's at 10000 Brook Road in Henrico also had four priority violations, three priority foundation, and five core violations.

The inspector wrote that employees touched money, their hats and faces, then failed to wash their hands before food preparation. Clean dishes still had grease and food residue on them and egg patties had to be thrown out because they were not kept cold enough. Five violations were corrected before the inspector left that day.

We gave our NBC12 Hall of Fame Award to Terri's at 3817 Hull Street Road in Richmond. The restaurant and lounge has earned perfect scores on eight health inspections over the last three years.

