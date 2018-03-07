Correction: NCAA-Finances story - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Correction: NCAA-Finances story

By The Associated Press

In a story March 7, The Associated Press reported erroneously that the NCAA would earn $869 million this year from its deal with CBS and Turner for the men's basketball tournament. The correct revenue is $857 million, with $75 million being placed in escrow until 2025.

A corrected version of the story is below:

NCAA passes $1 billion in revenue, surplus of $105 million

The NCAA surpassed $1 billion in revenue for the first time last year, most of which came from its television deal for the men's basketball tournament, and distributed $560.3 million to Division I schools

The Associated Press

The NCAA surpassed $1 billion in revenue for the first time last year, most of which came from its television deal for the men's basketball tournament, and distributed $560.3 million to Division I schools.

The NCAA released Wednesday its audited financial statement for September 2016 to August 2017. The media rights deal with CBS and Turner for the tournament was worth $761 million. That increases this year to $857 million, with $75 million placed in escrow until 2025.

The NCAA also was paid $35.75 million from ESPN. The NCAA does not make anything from major college football and the College Football Playoff media rights. Those deals are struck with conferences.

The NCAA listed $956 million in total expenses leaving it with a surplus of 105.1 million. The previous year, the NCAA reported $995 million in revenue.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Jon Favreau to write, produce new 'Star Wars' series

    Jon Favreau to write, produce new 'Star Wars' series

    Thursday, March 8 2018 11:53 AM EST2018-03-08 16:53:50 GMT
    Thursday, March 8 2018 11:54 PM EST2018-03-09 04:54:30 GMT
    (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2017 file photo, Jon Favreau arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" in Los Angeles. Favreau will write and executive produce a live-action “Star Wars” series...(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2017 file photo, Jon Favreau arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" in Los Angeles. Favreau will write and executive produce a live-action “Star Wars” series...
    Jon Favreau will write and executive produce a live-action "Star Wars" series for the Walt Disney Co.'s planned streaming platform.More >>
    Jon Favreau will write and executive produce a live-action "Star Wars" series for the Walt Disney Co.'s planned streaming platform.More >>

  • Shania Twain, Kate Upton to guest on 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

    Shania Twain, Kate Upton to guest on 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

    Thursday, March 8 2018 1:13 PM EST2018-03-08 18:13:13 GMT
    Thursday, March 8 2018 11:54 PM EST2018-03-09 04:54:29 GMT
    (AP Photo). This combination photo shows, top row from left, Shania Twain, Kumail Nanjiani, Christina Aguilera, and bottom row from left, Andrew Rannells, Kate Upton and Billy Eichner, who will guest star on the 10th season of "RuPaul’s Drag Race." The...(AP Photo). This combination photo shows, top row from left, Shania Twain, Kumail Nanjiani, Christina Aguilera, and bottom row from left, Andrew Rannells, Kate Upton and Billy Eichner, who will guest star on the 10th season of "RuPaul’s Drag Race." The...
    The 10th season of "RuPaul's Drag Race" is set to include high-octane guest stars. VH1 said Thursday that Shania Twain, Kate Upton, Christina Aguilera and Lena Dunham will serve as guest judges.More >>
    The 10th season of "RuPaul's Drag Race" is set to include high-octane guest stars. VH1 said Thursday that Shania Twain, Kate Upton, Christina Aguilera and Lena Dunham will serve as guest judges.More >>

  • Int'l Women's Day: Protests, a strike, a Russian's apology

    Int'l Women's Day: Protests, a strike, a Russian's apology

    Thursday, March 8 2018 4:25 PM EST2018-03-08 21:25:44 GMT
    Thursday, March 8 2018 11:54 PM EST2018-03-09 04:54:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alik Keplicz). Protesters take part in a Women's Day march in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, March 8, 2018. A few thousand women and men chanting women's rights slogans marched through central Warsaw to mark the International Women's Day.(AP Photo/Alik Keplicz). Protesters take part in a Women's Day march in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, March 8, 2018. A few thousand women and men chanting women's rights slogans marched through central Warsaw to mark the International Women's Day.
    In many countries, International Women's Day events carried echoes of the #MeToo movement.More >>
    In many countries, International Women's Day events carried echoes of the #MeToo movement.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly