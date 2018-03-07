Trump shuffle: Suddenly trade guru Navarro takes spotlight

Germany's economy minister says in connection with U.S. President Donald Trump's planned tariffs on imports of steel that "the situation is serious" and that the country is in close consultation with other member...More >>
The president said he planned to move forward with special tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, contending the U.S. has long been "mistreated" in trade deals.More >>
Democrats in deep-red Texas kicked off the nation's 2018 midterm primary elections Tuesday with a surge in turnout, dozens of women seeking office and early signs of midterm anger toward President Donald Trump.More >>
The U.S. Justice Department is challenging three California laws that, among other things, bar police from asking people about their citizenship status or participating in federal immigration enforcement activities.More >>
Top economic adviser Gary Cohn is leaving the White House after breaking with President Donald Trump on trade policyMore >>
Washington became the latest in a handful of states to ban trigger devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidlyMore >>
A northern Virginia man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated and possessing marijuana after a police pursuit in which he ended up running over himself with his carMore >>
Trump praises Sweden as a close ally, says he has been proven right in his criticism of the country's immigration policiesMore >>
The Trump administration greeted North Korea's reported willingness to negotiate away its nuclear weapons with a combination of hopefulness and skepticismMore >>
House Speaker is calling upon President Donald Trump to take a 'more surgical approach' to trade and back off his threat to levy tariffs on steel and aluminum importsMore >>
Emergency rooms saw a big jump in opioid overdoses last year _ the latest evidence the nation's drug crisis is getting worse.More >>
Bill Cosby's lawyers say prosecutors want to have as many as 19 other accusers testify at his sexual assault retrial because they're desperate to bolster an otherwise weak caseMore >>
Prosecutors are pushing to widen the scope of Bill Cosby's April 2 retrial to spotlight allegations he's one of Hollywood's biggest serial predatorsMore >>
Dramatic video taken by a snowboarder shows the terrifying aftermath of an avalanche in Northern California, with people furiously digging out a man buried under snowMore >>
