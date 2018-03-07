Mom says school employee showed child homemade sex tape

A woman says a Richmond Public Schools employee showed her 8th grade son and three other kids a homemade sex tape.

She says the employee was giving the kids a ride home and showed the video on his cell phone to the children.

RPS is calling this a "personnel matter, but there's an investigation."

Richmond Police "won't confirm an investigation."

The mother tells NBC12 this happened a couple of weeks ago, but RPS didn't learn about until Monday when they called her at work, telling her to come to Boushall Middle School, where her son attends. She says the principal and officers told her what she told NBC12.

"As a mother, as a grandmother, I don't wish this on my worst enemy. I feel like if I don't speak out, he'll have an opportunity to do it again - and this time, I don't know how far he'll go," said the mother.

No charges have been filed, but it's possible no crime was committed.

NBC12's legal analyst explained that this might not be illegal, but it could be prosecuted as "taking indecent liberties with a child." However, it's more complicated than that.

Here's a piece of the law in question:

NBC12's legal analyst says, to date, Virginia courts have never ruled on a case in which "expose" referenced an image (or video). A court would have to decide that showing an image of "sexual or genital parts" with sexual intent to a minor is criminal.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12