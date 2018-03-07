Chester woman adopts abandoned dog left tied to a tree

An abandoned dog now has a forever home after he was found tied to a tree in the middle of the woods in Prince George.

A county official happened to notice Zeus left alone with a bag of dog food beside him and a note saying his owner can no longer afford to care for him.

He was taken to the animal control center, where a Chester woman learned about the situation and decided to adopt him.

Coming up on NBC12 News at 11, Brent Solomon shows us how Zeus is doing now and why his new owner says he’s the perfect addition to the family.

