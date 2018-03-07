Science Museum makes list for national medal

The Science Museum of Virginia was named a finalist for a national medal.

The Institute of Museum and Library Sciences (IMLS) named the museum among the 29 finalists for the 2018 National Medal for Museum and Library Service.

The National Medal is the nation's highest honor that is given to museums and libraries that have made a significant contribution to their community.

"The Science Museum Virginia has been part of the fabric of our community for more than 40 years,” said Chief Wonder Officer Rich Conti. “To fulfill our mission of inspiring all Virginians, we recognize that we must remove barriers preventing people from having a quality experience where they can engage, play, learn and create lasting memories. From at-risk children in low-income families to guests with intellectual disabilities, the Museum is wholly invested in being a place of inspiration for the community it serves.”

“The 29 National Medal finalists showcase the tremendous ability of libraries and museums to serve as vital community resources,” said IMLS Director Dr. Kathryn K. Matthew. “The Institute of Museum and Library Services is honored to recognize these leading institutions. We congratulate them on the work they are doing across the United States.”

Since 1994, IMLS has recognized 182 organizations with this honor.

The Science Museum was the only organization in Virginia nominated in 2018 for this honor.

