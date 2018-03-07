Student brings 'look-alike' gun to middle school, sheriff pursuing charges

The sheriff's office is pursing charges against a juvenile that brought what looked like a firearm to Goochland Middle School.

Dr. Jeremy Raley, Superintendent of Goochland County Schools, says there was no threat to students or staff after a student brought a "look-alike" firearm to the school.

School officials and the school resource officer investigated in collaboration with the Goochland Sheriff's Office.

Dr. Raley says the student will be disciplined within the student code guidelines.

The sheriff says they are pursuing charges through juvenile system. The student could be charged with "Brandishing a firearm on school property," which is neither a felony or misdemeanor when brought through the juvenile system.

