NBC12 reads to students for Read Across America Day

Can you say, "Knox on fox in socks in box?"

NBC12 took on Dr. Seuss' famous tongue twisters, helping to get kids excited about reading!

Heather Sullivan, Allison Norlian, Alex Whittler, Brent Solomon, Tracy Lynn, and Sarah Bloom read to students at Patrick Henry Charter School and Blackwell Elementary in Richmond.

It was for Read Across America Day, which honors Dr. Seuss' 114th birthday.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12