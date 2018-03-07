Henrico to offer free classes on how to treat opioid overdoses

Henrico County will be offering free classes on how to treat opioid overdoses with naloxone, a drug that can temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid or heroin overdose.

The first "Revive! Opioid Overdose and Naloxone Education for Virginia" class will be offered on Tuesday, March 27 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Varina Library, located at 1875 New Market Road.

The second class will be offered on Thursday, April 19 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the clubhouse at Oakland Village Apartments, located at 1400 Old Bronze Drive.

Both sessions are open to the public, but registration is required.

Click here to register for the March 27 class.

Click here to register for the April 19 class.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12