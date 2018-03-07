Students alter plan to raffle off AR-15 to fund class trip

A look at the highlights and other moments from Oscar night

PENNINGTON GAP, Va. (AP) - Seniors at a Virginia high school almost raffled off an AR-15 rifle to fund a class trip. But they changed the prize over concerns that the same type of weapon was used to kill 17 people at a Florida high school last month.

The Roanoke Times reported Tuesday that the prize became a $400 gift certificate to the same gun shop that offered up the AR-15.

The winning ticket was drawn Monday. Adam Barnes, manager of Liberty Sport & Pawn, said the gift certificate could cover the cost of an AR-15.

The fundraiser at Lee High School in Pennington Gap started in January, before the shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Schools in the district near the Kentucky border have held similar fundraisers with firearms as prizes for more than a decade.

