VA mothers speak at Senate hearing on gun violence

Two Virginia mothers whose children were victims of gun violence spoke at a Senate hearing on Wednesday afternoon.

Lori Haas, the mother a survivor of the Virginia Tech shooting in 2007, and Kim Bose, whose son was killed in 2015 at Hampton University, were among eight people speaking.

U.S. Sen. Kaine introduced the two mothers at the "America Speaks Out: Protecting Children from Gun Violence" hearing.

Kaine was recently in Richmond for a roundtable with other parents and said that "we failed our kids" when referring to gun violence.

