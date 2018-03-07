Nor'easter cancels dozens of flights out of RIC

A late winter storm impacting much of the Northeast U.S. is causing several flight cancellations and delays of in and out Richmond International Airport on Wednesday.

Several flights to and from New York and Philadelphia were among dozens of flights canceled through the early evening.

CLICK HERE to check the status of your flight.

There have been no major impacts to rail travel as most Amtrak trains were leaving on time from Richmond.

However, Amtrak Northeast Regional and Acela Express services are operating on a modified schedule between Washington, D.C. and Boston. Some services between the two cities and nearby areas have been canceled on Thursday.

NBC12's Kelly Avellino is following the travel impacts and will have more on 12News at 5 and 6.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12