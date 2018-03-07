Barbie to release doll of NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson

A look at the highlights and other moments from Oscar night

Barbie is coming out with a new line to inspire young girls.

NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson is getting her own doll as a part of the company's "Inspiring Women" series.

Johnson grew up in West Virginia and "displayed an intense curiosity and extraordinary brilliance with words and numbers alike." She entered high school at 10 years old and graduated summa cum laude at the age of 18.

In the 1950s, Johnson was hired by NASA to work as a human computer, along with a group of African American women. She calculated the trajectory of NASA's first American-manned flight into space, which helped ensure that Apollo astronauts landed and returned safely from the moon.

"The Barbie Inspiring Women Katherine Johnson doll celebrates the achievements of a pioneer who broke through barriers of race and gender. Like the trajectories she calculated, Katherine's contributions inspire young people to excel in math and science, and to reach for the stars," Barbie said.

Her story inspired the book and movie "Hidden Figures".

Johnson joins Amelia Earhart, iconic artist Frida Kahlo, Olympic hero Chloe Kim, and many others. The dolls are currently available for pre-order.

The new dolls come following a survey of 8,000 mothers that found most were worried about the kind of role models their daughters were exposed to.

