Wife surprises husband of 74 years with vow renewal ceremony

A look at the highlights and other moments from Oscar night

A look at the highlights and other moments from Oscar night

A woman got a bad haircut, and the photo that followed is getting a lot of attention on social media

A woman got a bad haircut, and the photo that followed is getting a lot of attention on social media

A 99-year-old woman had quite the surprise on Wednesday for her husband on their 74th anniversary.

The Lucy Corr Village in Chesterfield was in on the surprise with Helen Rex so that she and her husband Steward Rex, a Navy veteran and resident of the facility, could renew their vows.

Helen, who still lives independently, got decked out for the event with a makeover.

The Rexes lived in South Richmond for many years and built their own home where they raised their family.

NBC12’s Ashley Monfort was there for the surprise and will have a full report on 12News at 5 and 6.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12