It's spring break and beer is flowing - on a Florida highway - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

It's spring break and beer is flowing - on a Florida highway

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (AP) - Spring break is underway and the beer is already flowing - onto a Florida interstate highway.

Okaloosa County Sheriff's officials said on Facebook Wednesday that a tractor-trailer carrying Busch beer spilled its cargo onto Interstate 10 in the Florida Panhandle.

In a news release, the Florida Highway Patrol said 44-year-old Michael Nolan Powell of Simpsonville, South Carolina, failed to maintain his lane, resulting in the truck running onto the shoulder of the road before overturning. He was treated for minor injuries at the scene and is charged with careless driving.

Troopers said about 60,000 pounds (27,000 kilograms) of Busch beer was tossed from the trailer.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • NYPD: We have considerable evidence in Weinstein rape case

    NYPD: We have considerable evidence in Weinstein rape case

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 5:02 PM EST2018-03-07 22:02:26 GMT
    Wednesday, March 7 2018 11:16 PM EST2018-03-08 04:16:43 GMT
    NYPD chief of detectives Robert Boyce says they've gathered considerable evidence in the rape investigation of Harvey Weinstein.More >>
    NYPD chief of detectives Robert Boyce says they've gathered considerable evidence in the rape investigation of Harvey Weinstein.More >>

  • Porn actress sues to end silence on alleged Trump affair

    Porn actress sues to end silence on alleged Trump affair

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 8:43 AM EST2018-03-07 13:43:04 GMT
    Wednesday, March 7 2018 11:13 PM EST2018-03-08 04:13:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File). FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2007, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels arrives for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is suing President Donald Trump a...(AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File). FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2007, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels arrives for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is suing President Donald Trump a...
    An attorney for a porn star who claims she had sex with Donald Trump says she is suing to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement "to set the record straight.".More >>
    An attorney for a porn star who claims she had sex with Donald Trump says she is suing to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement "to set the record straight.".More >>

  • Judge: Man accused of McDormand Oscar theft will be released

    Judge: Man accused of McDormand Oscar theft will be released

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 4:12 PM EST2018-03-07 21:12:12 GMT
    Wednesday, March 7 2018 11:13 PM EST2018-03-08 04:13:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). Attorney Daniel Brookman, from left, and Rabbi Naomi Levy appear on behalf of defendant Terry Bryant, as the media awaits Bryant's appearance in Los Angeles Superior Court Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Bryant is accused of ste...(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). Attorney Daniel Brookman, from left, and Rabbi Naomi Levy appear on behalf of defendant Terry Bryant, as the media awaits Bryant's appearance in Los Angeles Superior Court Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Bryant is accused of ste...
    A lawyer for a man charged with stealing Frances McDormand's Academy Award says his client will fight the allegation.More >>
    A lawyer for a man charged with stealing Frances McDormand's Academy Award says his client will fight the allegation.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly