Police: 2 arrested for stealing chainsaws from Lowe's

Two people have been arrested on Tuesday for stealing four chainsaws from the Lowe's Home Improvement store in Prince George, according to police.

Police say Terry Bell Jr., 39, of Dinwiddie, and Brandi Flippo, 24, of Hopewell, stole the Husquvarna chainsaws between Feb. 1 and March 5. The investigation revealed the two went into the store and grabbed one chainsaw on four separate occasions and walked out.

Officers were able to identify the couple and retrieve the stolen chainsaws after reviewing the store camera footage and getting help from Lowe's employees.

The chainsaws were valued at over $200 a piece.

Police recovered another chainsaw and leaf blower that are believed to have been taken from another locality.

Bell Jr. and Flippo were transported to Riverside Regional Jail, and they were charged with four counts of grand larceny, four counts of conspiracy to commit larceny, and four counts of selling stolen property for profit.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12