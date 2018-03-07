Police: 2 arrested for stealing chainsaws from Lowe's - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police: 2 arrested for stealing chainsaws from Lowe's

Terry Bell Jr. and Brandi Flippo (Source: Prince George County Police Department) Terry Bell Jr. and Brandi Flippo (Source: Prince George County Police Department)
PRINCE GEORGE, VA (WWBT) -

Two people have been arrested on Tuesday for stealing four chainsaws from the Lowe's Home Improvement store in Prince George, according to police.

Police say Terry Bell Jr., 39, of Dinwiddie, and Brandi Flippo, 24, of Hopewell, stole the Husquvarna chainsaws between Feb. 1 and March 5. The investigation revealed the two went into the store and grabbed one chainsaw on four separate occasions and walked out.

Officers were able to identify the couple and retrieve the stolen chainsaws after reviewing the store camera footage and getting help from Lowe's employees.

The chainsaws were valued at over $200 a piece.

Police recovered another chainsaw and leaf blower that are believed to have been taken from another locality.

Bell Jr. and Flippo were transported to Riverside Regional Jail, and they were charged with four counts of grand larceny, four counts of conspiracy to commit larceny, and four counts of selling stolen property for profit.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Central VA NewsMore>>

  • FBI warns public about spoofing scam

    FBI warns public about spoofing scam

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 4:41 PM EST2018-03-07 21:41:18 GMT
    Source: PixabaySource: Pixabay
    Source: PixabaySource: Pixabay

    The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is warning the public about government impersonation fraud scams in honor of National Consumer Protecting Week.

    More >>

    The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is warning the public about government impersonation fraud scams in honor of National Consumer Protecting Week.

    More >>

  • Police: 2 arrested for stealing chainsaws from Lowe's

    Police: 2 arrested for stealing chainsaws from Lowe's

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 11:39 AM EST2018-03-07 16:39:03 GMT
    Terry Bell Jr. and Brandi Flippo (Source: Prince George County Police Department)Terry Bell Jr. and Brandi Flippo (Source: Prince George County Police Department)
    Terry Bell Jr. and Brandi Flippo (Source: Prince George County Police Department)Terry Bell Jr. and Brandi Flippo (Source: Prince George County Police Department)

    Two people have been arrested on Tuesday for stealing four chainsaws from the Lowe's Home Improvement store in Prince George, according to police.

    More >>

    Two people have been arrested on Tuesday for stealing four chainsaws from the Lowe's Home Improvement store in Prince George, according to police.

    More >>

  • 'Picture Your Pet' dog missing in Varina

    'Picture Your Pet' dog missing in Varina

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 6:26 AM EST2018-03-07 11:26:42 GMT
    The picture was submitted before the dog went missing. (Source: NBC12)The picture was submitted before the dog went missing. (Source: NBC12)

    A Facebook post said the dog was last seen Tuesday, is very skinny, and smells like it has been sprayed by a skunk.

    More >>

    A Facebook post said the dog was last seen Tuesday, is very skinny, and smells like it has been sprayed by a skunk.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly