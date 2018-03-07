Non-stop flights announced from RIC to Nashville

A look at the highlights and other moments from Oscar night

For all Richmonders who are looking for a direct flight to the Music City, you are in luck.

On Wednesday, Allegiant announced new nonstop service from Nashville to Richmond beginning on June 14. One-way fares on the new route are as low as $55, according to Richmond International Airport officials.

The new seasonal flights will operate twice a week.

“Allegiant is excited to grow again at Richmond International Airport, giving travelers a convenient, nonstop option to visit charming Music City,” said Lukas Johnson, Allegiant senior vice president of commercial. “We look forward to providing great low fares and friendly service to one of the Southeast’s most popular destinations.”

Allegiant also operates non-stop flights from Richmond to Orlando and Tampa.

