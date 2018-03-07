Richmond SPCA waiving adoption fees through Sunday

All adoption fees on cats and dogs are being covered by the Board of Directors. (Richmond SPCA)

These little guys are free to adopt for the next few days. (Source: Richmond SPCA)

The Richmond SCPA is waiving all adoptions fee through Sunday.

The SPCA’s Board of Directors will cover the adoption fee for every dog and cat adopted from the Robins-Starr Humane Center.

The Richmond SPCA is located at 2519 Hermitage Road and is open Wednesday through Friday noon to 7 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12