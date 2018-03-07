Emergency drill planned for Thursday night near Science Museum

The drill should last about two hours. (Source: GRTC)

An emergency response drill will be held Thursday in connection with the Pulse Project.

Law enforcement and first responders from several entities will participate in the drill on Broad Street near the Science Museum starting at 9 p.m.

Traffic in the area will be temporarily affected. The drill is expected to take about two hours.

The drill will involve officials from the Richmond Police Department, Henrico Police Department, Richmond Fire Department, Richmond Ambulance Authority, Virginia Commonwealth University and Greater Richmond Transit Company.

