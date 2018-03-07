'Picture Your Pet' dog missing in Varina

The picture was submitted before the dog went missing. (Source: NBC12)

A pup named Memphis featured on NBC12’s morning segment Picture Your Pet is missing.

The picture of the dog was submitted before the animal went missing, and was selected to appear on air Wednesday morning.

When the family who owns the dog was contacted to let them know when it would air, they said the dog had actually been missing for a month.

Memphis is a female boxer from Varina.

A Facebook post said the dog was last seen Tuesday, is very skinny, and smells like it has been sprayed by a skunk.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12