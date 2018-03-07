'Picture Your Pet' dog missing in Varina - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

'Picture Your Pet' dog missing in Varina

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The picture was submitted before the dog went missing. (Source: NBC12) The picture was submitted before the dog went missing. (Source: NBC12)
(WWBT) -

A pup named Memphis featured on NBC12’s morning segment Picture Your Pet is missing.

The picture of the dog was submitted before the animal went missing, and was selected to appear on air Wednesday morning.

When the family who owns the dog was contacted to let them know when it would air, they said the dog had actually been missing for a month.

Memphis is a female boxer from Varina.

A Facebook post said the dog was last seen Tuesday, is very skinny, and smells like it has been sprayed by a skunk.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Central VA NewsMore>>

  • 'Picture Your Pet' dog missing in Varina

    'Picture Your Pet' dog missing in Varina

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 6:26 AM EST2018-03-07 11:26:42 GMT
    The picture was submitted before the dog went missing. (Source: NBC12)The picture was submitted before the dog went missing. (Source: NBC12)

    A Facebook post said the dog was last seen Tuesday, is very skinny, and smells like it has been sprayed by a skunk.

    More >>

    A Facebook post said the dog was last seen Tuesday, is very skinny, and smells like it has been sprayed by a skunk.

    More >>

  • School teacher found shot to death

    School teacher found shot to death

    Monday, March 5 2018 1:23 PM EST2018-03-05 18:23:23 GMT
    An Orange County Public Schools employee was found dead on Sunday. (Source: RNN)An Orange County Public Schools employee was found dead on Sunday. (Source: RNN)
    Police say he was helping a driver in a different wreck. (Source: RNN)Police say he was helping a driver in a different wreck. (Source: RNN)

    Deputies responded to a shooting on Marquis Road in the Unionville area of the county.

    More >>

    Deputies responded to a shooting on Marquis Road in the Unionville area of the county.

    More >>

  • Officials looking for suspicious man in Louisa County

    Officials looking for suspicious man in Louisa County

    Friday, March 2 2018 10:29 AM EST2018-03-02 15:29:00 GMT
    Police say he was helping a driver in a different wreck. (Source: RNN)Police say he was helping a driver in a different wreck. (Source: RNN)

    Several complaints were filed through social media about a suspicious man in the parking lot of a Food Lion who was allegedly following and taking pictures of young women.

    More >>

    Several complaints were filed through social media about a suspicious man in the parking lot of a Food Lion who was allegedly following and taking pictures of young women.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly