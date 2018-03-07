Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck on I-95

Police say he was helping a driver in a different wreck. (Source: RNN)

A man has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car on I-95 Tuesday night.

Police say there was a single-vehicle crash around 10 p.m. Tuesday on I-95 near Ruffin Mill Road and another driver stopped to assist.

That driver was then struck by another car.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

