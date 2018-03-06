Kids meet Richmond police and Marvel superheroes for training workshop

The next generation of superheroes! (Source: NBC12)

Earth's mightiest heroes teamed up with Richmond's finest to train the next generation of superheroes.

Middle schoolers from the "Mirror Me" mentoring program joined Richmond police officers for a training workshop with the performers of "Marvel Universe LIVE!"

The kids got to learn more about the performers and what it takes to portray a superhero several times a week. The performers say they enjoyed getting to know the kids better.

"It's a great pay off. I feel like the kids appreciate it in their own unique way," said "Star Lord" Isaac Spooner.

The kids also learned about being their own hero.

You can catch "Marvel Universe LIVE" at the Richmond Coliseum this weekend.

