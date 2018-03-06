Four local teams punch tickets to state championship games - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Four local teams punch tickets to state championship games

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Class 6 girls:

Cosby 53, Landstown 44

Cosby vs. Langley- Thursday, 6:00pm at Siegel Center

Class 5 boys:

Varina 69, Highland Springs 61

Varina vs. Wakefield- Thursday, 4:00pm at Siegel Center

Class 5 girls:

Princess Anne 79, Highland Springs 48

Class 4 boys:

Lake Taylor 84, Huguenot 73

Class 3 boys:

John Marshall 56, George Wythe 40

John Marshall vs. Western Albemarle- Saturday, 1:00pm at Siegel Center

Class 3 girls:

Hopewell 67, Tabb 24

Hopewell vs. Lord Botetourt- Saturday, 11:00am at Siegel Center

