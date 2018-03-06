Four local teams punch tickets to state championship games

The Varina and John Marshall boys, as well as the Cosby and Hopewell girls, find themselves one win shy of state championships.More >>
The Varina and John Marshall boys, along with the Cosby and Hopewell girls, will play for state titles. Here are scores and state championship schedules.More >>
Richmond enters the Atlantic 10 Tournament as the seventh seed, but is on a two-game winning streak and has scored 90 or more points in each of those wins. The Spiders get Duquesne on Thursday night, which they beat on the road during the season.More >>
The Virginia State men will host arch rival Virginia Union to open tournament play on Saturday, while the Panther and Trojan women will both take the court at VUU to open things up in separate contests.More >>
FC Richmond has been holding its juggling challenge since 1985, but this year the club will donate a portion of the funds to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in honor of 10-year old Addyson Kelley, a player for one of the organization's under-11 teams. Addyson lives with the condition, and the club is trying to do its part to help find a cure.More >>
