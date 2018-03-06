Sheriff needs community's help locating rape suspect

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office needs your help to track down a suspect wanted for rape.

Donterius Boyd is a 29-year-old Brunswick County resident with possible ties to Freeman and Lawrenceville.

Boyd is a black male, six-feet-one-inch tall, about 180 pounds, has brown eyes and brown dreadlocks.

If you have any information on Boyd, call the Brunswick County Crime Solvers at (434) 848-2336.

