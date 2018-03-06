Acts of Kindness: Chesterfield woman helps neighbor in big and small ways

Love Thy Neighbor - most of us would agree that's a good way to try to live our lives. We're recognizing a Chesterfield woman who puts those words into action in big and small ways.More >>
Love Thy Neighbor - most of us would agree that's a good way to try to live our lives. We're recognizing a Chesterfield woman who puts those words into action in big and small ways.More >>
Michael Whitten has cerebral palsy, but his skills and personality have made him an asset at Planet Fitness. Michael’s mom credits gym manager Brooke with helping Michael achieve his goals.More >>
Michael Whitten has cerebral palsy, but his skills and personality have made him an asset at Planet Fitness. Michael’s mom credits gym manager Brooke with helping Michael achieve his goals.More >>
Today's Acts of Kindness recognizes a Henrico school bus driver affectionately called Ms. Cat. Parents say she keeps their kids safe, happy, inspired and excited to get on board Bus 277 each day.More >>
Today's Acts of Kindness recognizes a Henrico school bus driver affectionately called Ms. Cat. Parents say she keeps their kids safe, happy, inspired and excited to get on board Bus 277 each day.More >>
Allison Anderson leads a small staff of volunteers who shop, transport, sort, stack and give out as many as 100 bags of food each day, making sure families have enough for every meal for several days.More >>
Allison Anderson leads a small staff of volunteers who shop, transport, sort, stack and give out as many as 100 bags of food each day, making sure families have enough for every meal for several days.More >>
“If you’re stuck in the house, wondering what to do with yourself, get out and help somebody.”More >>
“If you’re stuck in the house, wondering what to do with yourself, get out and help somebody.”More >>
Lois Jolley launched her business out of her garage, then moved to a local flea market, before opening the doors at her first brick and mortar location in 2010.More >>
Lois Jolley launched her business out of her garage, then moved to a local flea market, before opening the doors at her first brick and mortar location in 2010.More >>
It has been a year since Earl Fleming received a new heart and kidney. He says he is feeling like a million dollars.More >>
It has been a year since Earl Fleming received a new heart and kidney. He says he is feeling like a million dollars.More >>
A hurricane forced a Marine Corps father, his pregnant wife and young kids to flee their home. While stopping in Ashland, their beloved 4-year-old Dachshund, Layla went missing.More >>
A hurricane forced a Marine Corps father, his pregnant wife and young kids to flee their home. While stopping in Ashland, their beloved 4-year-old Dachshund, Layla went missing.More >>
Jessica Cotman has worked for the Federal Reserve Bank here in Richmond for 31 years.More >>
Jessica Cotman has worked for the Federal Reserve Bank here in Richmond for 31 years.More >>
Sharon Hooper started volunteer fostering with RAL seven years ago - if you've seen the NBC12 puppy cam, you've seen her house!More >>
Sharon Hooper started volunteer fostering with RAL seven years ago - if you've seen the NBC12 puppy cam, you've seen her house!More >>