Acts of Kindness: Chesterfield woman helps neighbor in big and small ways

Love Thy Neighbor - most of us would agree that's a good way to try to live our lives.

We're recognizing a Chesterfield woman who puts those words into action in big and small ways - that are very much appreciated by her neighbor.

Joan Edmundson is 82 years old, and she admits home maintenance has become more challenging, especially since the death of her husband.

Longtime neighbor Shirley Silberman has been more than willing to help - from transportation, to advising Joan on filing health claims and taxes.

Now Joan is honoring Shirley with our Acts of Kindness recognition.

