NC Central downs Coppin St. 60-48, advances to MEAC semis

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Reginald Gardner Jr. scored 20 points and his four 3-pointers sparked key second-half runs that powered sixth-seeded North Carolina Central past No. 11 seed Coppin State 60-48 in Tuesday night's opening round of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament.
Jordan Perkins added 12 points with five assists and Raasean Davis grabbed nine rebounds for NC Central (16-15), which advances to face No. 3 seed Savannah State in Thursday's first semifinal.
Trailing 18-17 at halftime, NC Central took a 23-22 lead on Perkins' tip-in and led by five after Gardner hit three 3s. Coppin State closed to 35-33 on Taqwain Drummond's layup, but Gardner's 3 sparked a 13-2 run and NC Central led 58-39 with 1:56 left after hitting eight free throws.
Karonn Davis scored 13 points with five assists and Lamar Morgan added 10 points for Coppin State (5-27), which shot 28.3 percent from the field.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Virginia State men will host arch rival Virginia Union to open tournament play on Saturday, while the Panther and Trojan women will both take the court at VUU to open things up in separate contests.More >>
The Virginia State men will host arch rival Virginia Union to open tournament play on Saturday, while the Panther and Trojan women will both take the court at VUU to open things up in separate contests.More >>
FC Richmond has been holding its juggling challenge since 1985, but this year the club will donate a portion of the funds to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in honor of 10-year old Addyson Kelley, a player for one of the organization's under-11 teams. Addyson lives with the condition, and the club is trying to do its part to help find a cure.More >>
FC Richmond has been holding its juggling challenge since 1985, but this year the club will donate a portion of the funds to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in honor of 10-year old Addyson Kelley, a player for one of the organization's under-11 teams. Addyson lives with the condition, and the club is trying to do its part to help find a cure.More >>
VCU will look to win four games in four days to claim an Atlantic 10 title and its eighth straight NCAA Tournament berth. The Rams open the tournament on Thursday at noon against Dayton.More >>
VCU will look to win four games in four days to claim an Atlantic 10 title and its eighth straight NCAA Tournament berth. The Rams open the tournament on Thursday at noon against Dayton.More >>
No. 1 Virginia allowed just seven points in the first half and secured the regular-season Atlantic Coast Conference title outright with a 66-37 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday.More >>
Virginia's players waited until after their win over Pittsburgh to celebrate their outright regular-season Atlantic Coast Conference title.More >>